Something shady went down on the set of “Bachelor In Paradise,” and now production has been shut down

Update 6/12/2017 11:10 a.m.: TMZ reports that former “Bachelorette” contestant DeMario Jackson and former “Bachelor” contestant Corinne Olympios engaged in sexual activity in a pool after consuming alcohol. An Executive Producer on the show reportedly felt “uncomfortable” by the footage and believes Olympios may have been too intoxicated to consent.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The company behind ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” has suspended production of the reality show while producers look into allegations of misconduct on the set in Mexico.

Warner Bros. says it is “conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations” and “appropriate responsive action” will be taken once the investigation is complete. The company didn’t offer any details on the allegations.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is in its fourth season as a spinoff of ABC’s “The Bachelor.” It brings together former contestants on “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” in a tropical location. Its cast was announced last week, and the show was set to premiere on ABC in August.