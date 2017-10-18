“RHOC” star’s stepdaughter copes with trauma after surviving the Las Vegas shooting

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Meghan King Edmonds is sharing an update about her stepdaughter after she survived the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“She’s not good, as you can imagine,” King Edmonds told Entertainment Tonight about her stepdaughter, Hayley Edmonds, who was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when gunman Stephen Paddock opened fired on the crowd and killed 58 attendees. “She has some PTSD, and I think probably everybody [who was] there does. It’s the deadliest mass shooting in American history. It’s horrible.”

“She was so lucky to come out totally unscathed, physically, but the emotional and mental healing process will go on for years and years,” King Edmonds continued. “We’re just so thankful that she just ran. She just ran and ran and ran and didn’t stop running. Her roommate actually grabbed her, and was like, ‘No, let’s go,’ ’cause Hayley wanted to lay down, but her roommate was like, ‘No, we’ve got to keep going.’”





Since the shooting, Hayley has been attending group therapy to deal with the emotional wounds.

RELATED: Céline Dion donates concert proceeds to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

One day following the incident, she took to social media to share happier moments from just minutes before the massacre occurred.

“These pictures were taken 6 minutes before the shooting started. I am so unbelievably saddened by this event. You truly never understand until it happens to you and the people you love. I have no words for how traumatizing this experience was for me, my friends and my family,” Hayley wrote on Instagram on Oct. 2. “I’ll never forget this night unfortunately, but I am so thankful how lucky and fortunate we were to have made it out of there. I’ve never felt such a feeling as I did knowing I had to run to save my own life. My best friend and I ran while everyone else ducked for cover and we didn’t look back. I think that’s why we are here right now, alive,”

She continued, “We didn’t think we just ran and stayed together. I hope I never have to experience such a traumatic moment ever again. The world is a cruel place and I don’t even know how to comment on such an unbelievable tragedy. I am so thankful that every single person I knew is home safe and sound now and feel such guilt and sadness for the people who are suffering.”