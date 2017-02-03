Soon-to-be mother of two Elizabeth Smart shares updates on her pregnancy with son due in April

Author, philanthropist and abduction survivor Elizabeth Smart and her husband Matthew Gilmour will be welcoming their second child, a baby boy, this April.

“Not my best thought out adventure. Three dogs, a toddler, and #30weekspregnant #gladwemadeitback,” Smart wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, giving an update on her pregnancy as the caption for a photo of her 2-year-old daughter Chloe and the family’s dogs playing in the snow.

Not my best thought out adventure. Three dogs, a toddler, and #30weekspregnant #gladwemadeitback A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:44am PST

The couple first announced their pregnancy on Halloween, when Smart shared an adorable photo of her family dressed as skeletons, saying they were “adding another skeleton to our little clan.” She broke the news that she’s expecting a boy a month later by sharing a photo of her ultrasound.





Happy Halloween! Working on adding another skeleton to our little clan. #babynumber2 #dueinapril #happyhalloween #toomuchcandy #trickortreat A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:13pm PDT

Excited to announce we're having a boy!🍼🍼🍼💙💙💙 #itsaboy #aprilbaby A photo posted by Elizabeth Smart (@elizabeth_smart_official) on Nov 21, 2016 at 1:50pm PST

Smart, who was kidnapped from her family’s home in 2002 and rescued nine months later, has been open about wanting to be a mom.

“That is my greatest aspiration — to be a mother,” She told PEOPLE in 2014. “We’ll start having kids and see how I handle that and then go from there. I don’t have a predetermined number in my head.”

