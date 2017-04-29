Sources close to late Disney star Michael Mantenuto noticed something different about him before he died

Sources close to the late Michael Mantenuto have opened up after his death, according to a report from TMZ.

Mantenuto was not only a star in Disney’s “Miracle,” but he also served as a Green Beret in the U.S. Army.

Unfortunately, Mantenuto, a son, husband, and father of two, took his own life earlier in the week.

It has since been revealed that he spent time fighting ISIS overseas, and the sources are now saying that something from his service may have led to his death.

Mantenuto was noticeably different when he returned to the United States.

“Something happened over there. He saw something,” the source told TMZ.

The Army has announced its own investigation into Mantenuto’s death.