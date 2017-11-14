Menu
Joe Biden shared a heartbreaking memory of his son's final moments
A full week after her due date, “Southern Charm” star and realtor Cameran Eubanks and her husband, anesthesiologist Jason Wimberly, finally welcomed daughter Palmer Corrine Wimberly.


Little Palmer was born on Saturday, November 11 at 8:37 a.m., according to an Instagram post from Eubanks. She called the birth the “wildest experience of [her] life!” and added that “Jason is recovering and doing well.”

RELATED: Someone on “Southern Charm” said pretty scandalous things about the paternity of Kathryn’s son

In previous Instagram posts, she shared just how ready she was for the pregnancy to be over, saying she’d “tried all the old wives tales” and that she’s “glad that standing on your head chanting the Lords Prayer while drinking spoiled goats milk worked for you…but it ain’t working for me.” She was so ready!

A rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE that all three are doing well. It is the first child for the couple, who were married in 2014.

They weren’t always so set on becoming parents, though. In fact, Cameran famously said she was “afraid” to have children as recently as 2015.

In an interview with Wetpaint, she mentioned that she was “waiting for that feeling to kick in,” something that she also admitted might not ever happen:

It just hasn’t kicked in and it might not ever, you never know. Before we got engaged, I sat down with him and said, I have no desire to have a child right now, there might be a big possibility I might never want to have a child, I just want to make sure you’re not going to leave me if I don’t give you a kid. And he told me he would not, so lets hope he sticks to that.

Clearly, that hasn’t been a problem.

5-year-old genius makes "elephant toothpaste" in fun, kid-friendly experiment

5-year-old genius makes “elephant toothpaste” in fun, kid-friendly experiment

Houston mayor issues "zero tolerance" executive order on human trafficking in city contracts

Houston mayor issues “zero tolerance” executive order on human trafficking in city contracts

Airport travelers thought a bomb was about to explode, so a TSA agent risked his life

Airport travelers thought a bomb was about to explode, so a TSA agent risked his life

Tyson sweetens up Thanksgiving dinner with Big Mama's hot and gooey candied yams

Tyson sweetens up Thanksgiving dinner with Big Mama’s hot and gooey candied yams

Duchess Kate and her baby bump join Queen Elizabeth II at a service to honor fallen soldiers

Duchess Kate and her baby bump join Queen Elizabeth II at a service to honor fallen soldiers

