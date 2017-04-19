Speaking out for the first time in three years, Richard Simmons has a message for his fans

We haven’t heard from him in three years, but in light of his recent hospitalization, fitness guru Richard Simmons is speaking directly his fans in his first public statement since stepping out of the spotlight.

“Hello to everyone who has shown concern for me and sent their good wishes,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE. “You will never know how much it means to me. Aren’t you sick of hearing and reading about me?! LOL Well by now you know that I’m not ‘missing,’ just a little under the weather. I’m sure I will be feeling good and back home in a couple of days.”





RELATED: Contrary to popular belief, Richard Simmons has left his house in the last few years — you just didn’t know it was him

Simmons has not been seen in public since 2014, sparking rumors that he was missing and inspiring a viral podcast called “Missing Richard Simmons.” However, it turns out that the private star has ventured outside of his home in recent years — he just did so wearing disguises. On Tuesday, it was reported that Simmons had been admitted into a hospital for “severe indigestion.”

He continued:

This has reminded me that when you need help, you can’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it. We all think we should always be able to solve our problems all by ourselves, and sometimes it’s just bigger than we are. I reached out, and I hope you will too. I’m sure there are people in your life who love and care for you and would do anything to help you with the challenges you face. Just knowing you care has already made me feel better. Hope to see you again soon!

RELATED: New reports claim that fitness guru Richard Simmons has been hospitalized

Getting to know Richard Simmons