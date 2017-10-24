Star Jones announces engagement to longtime beau Ricardo Lugo

Star Jones is headed down the aisle!

The TV personality confirmed she is engaged to her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo in a statement to US Weekly. She announced the news while attending the Angel Ball in New York City on Oct. 23.

“We’re engaged,” she told the publication. “Not talking about it.”

The couple went public in July 2016 while attending the 8th Annual Children’s Museum of the East End Family Affair in Bridgehampton, NY.

“He’s wonderful,” Jones gushed over her new fiance. “I’m happy and that’s all anybody outside of my family needs to know.”





She also shared a few snaps from her evening on the town with fans on social media.

“Dressing up for the #angel ball for @gabriellesangels is one of my favorite nights of the year! Time to raise some more serious money for #cancerresearch with my girl @nisijoy!” she wrote.

Details of their upcoming nupitals are unknown at this time.