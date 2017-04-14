“Star Wars” icons honor Carrie Fisher and take a snap with her loving daughter

Actors Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford reunited this week at a “Star Wars” convention in Florida, where they were joined by actress Billie Lourd. Lourd is the daughter of deceased actress Carrie Fisher, who starred in the space franchise with Ford and Hamill.

Hamill shared the photo one day after a tribute video to Fisher was released. The video was set to “Rebel, Rebel” by David Bowie and featured never before seen footage of Fisher.

“So much like her mother in so many ways- it was almost as if we were cuddling our Princess again! # BillieLourd # DejaVuAllOverAgain # SWCO,” Hamill wrote of Lourd.