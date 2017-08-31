Stars aligned on “GMA” to raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

“Good Morning America” was full of famous faces on Thursday morning as ABC hosted A Day of Giving to benefit the American Red Cross following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

Celebrities including Alex Rodriguez, comedian John Leguizamo, “Scandal” stars Darby Stanchfield and Scott Foley, Kevin Jonas, “Shark Tank” shark Daymond John, “Dancing with the Stars” pros Val and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell answered phones and took donations live on “GMA.”

Native Houstonian and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles did a video interview with Robin Roberts and talked about the kindness of others and how much it has impacted her hometown.





“I feel like Houston is one strongest cities in the world. It is amazing to see everyone giving back, even people who have lost everything in this storm, they are even coming and volunteering and that’s very exciting to see,” she said.

Biles reported that the items the people of Houston need most at this time are boxes and tape, as all other supplies are being taken care of.

Celebs who could not give their time to the telethon, including Matthew McConaughey, Michael Douglas and Dennis Quaid, shared video messages on Twitter in support of the big day.

“I want to send my thoughts and prayers your way,” McConaughey said directly to the people of his home state. “On this Day of Giving, I am doing a shout out to to the rest of America to say, ‘Hey, let’s ask ourselves what we can give.’ Can we say a prayer? Can we give our time? Can we make a donation to the American Red Cross, who is doing a bunch of good work down there? Please take a minute today to think about what you can give.”