Steve Harvey might face some backlash after a memo with demands for the staff of his daytime TV show was leaked

Steve Harvey has a “new way of doing business.”

According to Variety, Steve Harvey is planning to move his daytime talk show to Los Angeles this fall and the new employees probably shouldn’t expect a warm welcomed based on the diva behavior laid out in this memo.

The memo, which was leaked on Robert Feder’s Chicago media blog, stated that employees should not approach him backstage, specifically while he was in his dressing room.

“Do not come to my dressing room unless invited…. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED,” the memo read. “Do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment.”





The full memo is below

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment. I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you. Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment. Thank you all, Steve Harvey

Sources claim the memo was first sent out to his Chicago staff for his nationally syndicated show “Steve Harvey.” He is now looking to move his show to L.A. and the memo is rumored to have been leaked by a former employee who may have not been invited to move with the show.

Harvey is no stranger to public backlash. He recently faced scrutiny after he poked fun at Asian men on his talk show and in 2015, he reportedly went on a homophobic rant on Twitter.

Harvey’s reps have yet to comment on the memo.