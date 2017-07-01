Steve Harvey needs our help praying for his “little friend” who is battling bone cancer

Steve Harvey took to Instagram Friday to ask fans to pray for Lundyn Thompson, a Make a Wish child who is battling stage four bone cancer.

“All of you who know and believe in the power of prayer, would you please pray for my little friend, Lundyn!” Harvey wrote as the caption of a picture featuring him and Thompson chatting via Facetime. “She’s from @MakeAWishAmerica. Way too many of today’s children are suffering and she needs a lotta people praying for her.”

Thompson went to the doctor in 2016 after closing a door on her arm. While taking x-rays, doctors noticed that her bone “looked fuzzy.”

“Lundyn was diagnosed with Stage 4 bone cancer, osteosarcoma with mets to her lungs,” a Facebook page called Healing Prayers for Lundyn. “She transformed into a brave, beautiful warrior. Shes suffered through numerous rounds of chemo, an arm amputation in November as the tumor was wrapped around a nerve and now fighting to clear up the bone cancer in her lungs.”

In addition to asking for prayers, the little girl’s family has also set up an option to donate to her medical expenses via PayPal.

