Steve Harvey shares this inspirational message about faith and God

Steve Harvey spent his Sunday reflecting on God and His grace.

The TV personality shared a moving post with fans on Facebook Sunday and spoke candidly about his relationship with God and his faith.

“If you honor God, God gives you grace and faith. Since you can’t buy it, since you can’t purchase grace, you can’t purchase faith, He gives it out to whoever He wants to have it,” Harvey said. “But, you can do some things to get more of it.”

“Gratitude and honor. If you are grateful, He will give you more things to be grateful for. If you honor Him and give Him credit, you give Him the praise and the honor, He will do things for you that you can’t even explain. He will reveal stuff to you that you will never know. He’ll show you things your eyes can’t see. That’s the beauty of gratitude and honoring Him.”