Steve Harvey has two special reasons to be proud, and he showed them off on social media.

The TV host posted a picture of his stunning 20-year-old stepdaughter, Lori, and her stepbrother Wynton sharing a dance during her official introduction into society. Lori was one of six American debutantes who appeared in Nov. 26’s Bal de Debutantes in Paris, France. Wynton, 20, was her escort, reported PEOPLE.





Harvey, 60, shared the photos on his Twitter and Instagram accounts earlier Wednesday.

“So proud of the adults you’ve both become, Wynton and @_lori_harvey #lebadesdebutantes,” the Miss Universe host tweeted.

Lori wore a gorgeous black Elie Saab gown with a plunging neckline and intricate feather detailing while her brother matched her in a crisp black tuxedo and white bow tie, PEOPLE reported.

Lori — daughter of Harvey’s wife Marjorie from an earlier marriage — is a model so it’s no wonder she worked the 25th annual debutante ball like a pro.

Ava Phillippe, the look-alike daughter of Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, was another one of the 20 young women in attendance at the event. She was escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur for her debut and both her mother and stepfather Jim Toth were reportedly in the crowd as she waltzed.

18-year-old Phillippe wore a long sleeved ball gow reportedly designed by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture just for the occasion. Phillippe joins Harvey on the long list of celebrity children who have been invited to participate in the le Bal des Débutantes. Scout and Tallulah Willis both made their debuts at the A-list ball, along with Sophia Rose Stallone and Autumn Whitaker.