Steve Harvey’s standoffish behavior toward his staff continues with this new development

First Steve Harvey issued an abrasive, self-important memo telling his staff to never approach him at work, then he admitted he sent it after it leaked and said he isn’t sorry for sending the memo. And now the television host didn’t even show up to his own wrap party so he wouldn’t have to talk to anybody.

That latest revelation of befuddling behavior came on Thursday. According to Page Six, a wrap party was held to celebrate Thursday’s final day of production for “The Steve Harvey Show” after five years in Chicago. The show is moving to Los Angeles to become a new series with a new crew.





If you haven’t seen the memo Harvey sent to his staff, here it is:

Good morning, everyone. Welcome back. I’d like you all to review and adhere to the following notes and rules for Season 5 of my talk show. There will be no meetings in my dressing room. No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. Do not come to my dressing room unless invited. Do not open my dressing room door. IF YOU OPEN MY DOOR, EXPECT TO BE REMOVED. My security team will stop everyone from standing at my door who have the intent to see or speak to me. I want all the ambushing to stop now. That includes TV staff. You must schedule an appointment. I have been taken advantage of by my lenient policy in the past. This ends now. NO MORE. Do not approach me while I’m in the makeup chair unless I ask to speak with you directly. Either knock or use the doorbell. I am seeking more free time for me throughout the day. Do not wait in any hallway to speak to me. I hate being ambushed. Please make an appointment. I promise you I will not entertain you in the hallway, and do not attempt to walk with me. If you’re reading this, yes, I mean you. Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment. Thank you all, Steve Harvey

A source told Page Six that Harvey wouldn’t attend his own party, saying, “After that memo, he’d be stood on his own in the corner. He used to be such a nice guy.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Harvey defended his reasoning for sending out the harsh letter. Apparently, it isn’t easy being Steve Harvey. Everybody wants a piece of you — all the time.

“If you come out your house, you don’t want anybody on your porch waiting on you,” Harvey told ET. “You walk to your car, you don’t want people bothering you on your way to your car. Everybody wants the freedom to be able to move around.

“I just didn’t want to be in this prison anymore where I had to be in this little room, scared to go out and take a breath of fresh air without somebody approaching me, so I wrote the letter. I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man. I appreciate you asking me.”