Stop in the name of love! A new crew of hot Florida cops is here for your viewing pleasure

Bonnie Buck, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Not to be outdone by their counterparts in Gainesville, Sarasota police officers lightheartedly posted their own centerfold-worthy photo early Wednesday.

After several photos of Gainesville police officers working through Hurricane Irma generated thousands of hilarious comments about how good-looking they were, some Sarasota officers couldn’t resist a throw-down:

“Gainesville Police Department has nothing on us”

On Tuesday, the Gainesville Police Department promised there would be a calendar to raise funds for Hurricane Irma recovery. Perhaps they will feature the Sarasota officers one month.





“Not bad, SPD. They don’t have awesome hair…but they’ll do :),” the Gainsville Police Facebook page responded.