Stunned Trans-Syberian Orchestra fans finally learn the cause of founder Paul O’Neill’s death

Paul O’Neill reportedly died from an overdose of a combination of drugs.

According to TMZ, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder died of “intoxication from a mix of methadone, codeine, diazepam (generic Valium) and doxylamine (an antihistamine).”

The autopsy report revealed that the official cause of death was intoxication but mentioned other illnesses he was suffering from including hypertension, heart disease and moderate hardening of arteries. The medical examiner ultimately ruled his death as an accident.

When news of his sudden passing broke last month, the band reported that he had died of a “chronic illness.”

“The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra family, past and present, is heartbroken to share the devastating news that Paul O’Neill has passed away from chronic illness,” the Orchestra stated on their official Facebook page at the time. “He was our friend and our leader — a truly creative spirit and an altruistic soul. This is a profound and indescribable loss for us all. We ask that you respect Paul’s family’s privacy now. We will make additional announcements shortly.”

He was 61 years old.