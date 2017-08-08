Surprise! Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom are new parents after secretly welcoming a baby girl

Congratulations are in order for Andy Samberg and his wife Joanna Newsom, who recently welcomed a daughter into the world after managing to keep their entire pregnancy under wraps. A representative for the comedian confirmed the joyous news on Tuesday, the first public announcement that the couple had been expecting a baby girl.

Samberg, 38, and Newsom, 35, got engaged in 2013 and married later that year after dating for five years. In 2015, the musician Newsom opened up about her desire to have children during an interview with Larry King.

“Little harpist Samberg, thank you for putting that image in my head,” she said before gushing about her husband. “He’s my favorite person in the world. He’s the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment. He’s probably the biggest superfan of my music.”

Just one month later, Samberg told reported at the Fox All-Star Party, “I love babies. I would love a baby someday.”

The couple’s daughter is the first child for both of them, but no other details, such as the baby’s name and date of birth, are being shared publicly at this time.

