Surprise! Model Miranda Kerr stunned fans by pulling off a top secret wedding with Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr is a married woman!

On Saturday, Kerr married her longtime love, Snapchat founder Evan Spielgel, in an intimate ceremony in front of no more than 50 guests. The wedding was held at their Brentwood, Calif., home, according to E! News.

“It was a small intimate wedding,” a source said of the nuptials. Kerr reportedly looked “like a princess” as she walked down the aisle.

“The vows were beautiful,” a guest added.

According to E!, the guests were invited to the couple’s home around 4 p.m. for cocktails under an open air tent. Guests were treated to a performance by a pianist who played “When You Wish Upon a Star” and was later joined by a sting quartet.

The ceremony began around 4:40 p.m. and lasted around 20 minutes, according to sources. Pink garden roses and wood farmhouse tables gave the space a rustic, chic feel.

“Everything was done elegantly,” the guest continued.

The couple announced their engagement in June 2016 after one year together.

This is Kerr’s second marriage. She married actor Orlando Bloom in 2010; the couple split in 2013. They have one child together, a son, Flynn.

We are wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!