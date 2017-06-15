Sweden’s Prince Nicolas turned 2, and the country celebrated by releasing new, adorable photos

Happy birthday Prince Nicolas!

On Thursday, Sweden’s little prince reached his his second birthday, and to celebrate, the country shared adorable birthday portraits.

“Happy 2nd Birthday Sweet Nicolas!” his mom, Princess Madeleine gushed. “We couldn’t have wished for a kinder and warm hearted boy “

The adorable little boy couldn’t be cuter in his blue button down and matching blue eyes.

This was a big week of celebrations for Princess Madeline and husband British-American businessman Chris O’Neill celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary.





RELATED: The queen offers words of encouragement to the victims and families of the Grenfell Tower fire

“Four years ago I said YES to this wonderful man, my husband,” she wrote alongside a photo from her wedding day. “Thank you for these first couple of years that have given me so much joy and our two wonderful children!”

The couple are also parents to Princess Leonor, 3.

(H/T PEOPLE)