Sweden’s Princess Sofia stunned in her final official public appearance before she is due to give birth

Princess Sofia will be taking a break from her royal duties as she prepares to welcome her second child.

On Wednesday, the princess appeared at her final official public appearance before her September due date, according to PEOPLE.

“I can hold my stomach now!” she joked with reporters. The princess was attending a seminar about sustainability issues, as her husband Prince Carl Philip and son Prince Alexander were hanging out in a nearby hotel. The city of Båstad reportedly holds great memories for the couple, as that is where they were first introduced in 2009.





Princess Sofia stayed at the event until after lunch but left to rest ahead of the charity dinner that evening.

The new prince or princess will join the family as a little sibling to Alexander, who just celebrated his first birthday in April.