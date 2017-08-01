“Sweet Valley High” fans are going to flip after they hear who’s signed on to bring a possible movie to theaters

Sweet Valley’s Wakefield twins are reportedly taking their identical blonde tresses, Pacific Ocean-hued eyes and “perfect size 6 figures” to the big screen.

According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has tapped “Legally Blonde” writer Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Harper Dill, who writes for Fox’s “The Mick,” to work on a film adaptation of the popular “Sweet Valley High” young-adult novels by Francine Pascal.

The cult-classic book series, which debuted in 1983, focuses on teen twins Elizabeth and Jessica Wakefield and their soap opera-style lives in idyllic Sweet Valley, Calif. The franchise includes multiple spin-off book series, two modern-day reboots published in 2011 and 2012 and a 1990s TV show starring real-life twins Brittany and Cynthia Daniel.