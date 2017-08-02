“Sweet Valley High” star and cancer survivor Brittany Daniel opened up about the road to her magical wedding day

Brittany Daniel got her happily ever after.

Over the weekend, the “Sweet Valley High” star wed her longtime love Adam Touni in an intimate wedding in Los Angeles and now she’s opening up to PEOPLE about the big day and surviving stage 4 non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012.

This is home! #gotmyback #strength #grateful #family @adam.touni @michaelsegalphoto A post shared by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on Jul 24, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

“Overcoming so much makes this day of marrying my best friend and perfect partner even more special,” she said. “It truly does make me believe that anything is possible. I had a moment when I was standing under our wedding altar looking at Adam surrounded by all of our friends and family, and I thought for a moment how much I’d survived and how hard I fought to be here today and just how truly grateful I was for marrying my best friend.”





“One of my favorite quotes is, ‘Just as the world is round, when you thinks the end it’s just the beginning.’ Our wedding day was the happiest beginning to this next new phase of my life,” she continued.

Guests dined on a buffet dinner with short ribs, Maine Lobster and spinach quinoa bites.

“My heart is exploding ! Yesterday was the best day of my life when I married my best friend @adamtouni,” the bride wrote on Instagram following her weekend wedding.