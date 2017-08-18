Take a waltz down memory lane by watching Princess Diana and John Travolta hit the dance floor

In 1985, Princess Diana and her husband Prince Charles were guests at a White House gala dinner during the princess’s first trip to the United States. During the event, Princess Diana made headlines by dancing with John Travolta.

The dance they shared that night became so iconic that the dress she wore became known as the “Travolta dress.” In fact, she wore it once more for her last official portrait in 1997 and then auctioned it off two months before her passing. Maureen Dunkel, a Florida businesswoman, snatched it up for a cool $362,424.

Travolta has spoken about the infamous moment in the years since, calling it “one of the highlights of my life” and “the best moment of the eighties.”

“At midnight, I had to tap her on her shoulder, and I had to say, ‘Would you care to dance?’ She turned around and dipped her head in that Lady Diana way and we were off for 15 minutes dancing,” Travolta recalled in 2007. “I’ll never forget it. I’m so honored that I was able to experience it, and I know for a fact that it was a highlight of being in the United States; it was her favorite moment. So I feel I made her life better; she made my life better; and I’m very sorry that she’s not here.”

