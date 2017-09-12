Tamra Judge fires back at the “RHOC” costars who claimed her husband is gay

After Monday evening’s brand new episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” aired, Tamra Judge slammed ex-costars Gretchen Rossi and Lizzie Rovsek, as well as current costars Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd, for being “homophobic bullies” in a post that was shared on Instagram and Twitter.

During the episode, accusations resurfaced that Tamra’s husband Eddie Judge is gay. “How orchestrated and wrong was that? The worst acting I’ve ever seen. They are nothing but homophobic bullies that think it’s okay to try and out a straight man hoping to humiliate him,” Tamra responded. “Well guess what it didn’t work! It’s not the 1920’s and being gay is not something to be ashamed of or mocked. You should all be ashamed of yourself.”





Tamra assured her fans that she isn’t bothered by the claims. “It’s so laughable that you have to poke fun,” Tamra wrote to one follower.

“So who should win the academy award for this next scene?” she wrote to another. “Had to be the worst acting #IThoughtSheKnew #setup #liars #shouldBeFired.”