Tamron Hall could soon be sitting beside this perky morning host

Former “TODAY” host Tamron Hall is going to land somewhere — and fast. But where?

Hall left NBC after the network told her former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly would take over her 9 a.m. slot. Hall reportedly left a contract offer worth millions on the table.

According to Page Six, she may be contemplating a move to join Kelly Ripa on “Live! With Kelly.”

The gossip page reported that a “spy” said Hall was spotted discussing her career over lunch with Discovery’s Henry Schleiff.





“He was encouraging her to join Kelly,” the spy told Page Six. “He said, ‘Throw your hat in the ring! Lighten things up.'”

According to Page Six, Hall’s representative declined to comment.

Hall hasn’t yet shared any clues on social media. Her last Facebook post was a video of her packing up her things as she prepared to leave NBC for good.