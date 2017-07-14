Tamron Hall may no longer be on “TODAY,” but she may have just found a great new gig

Tamron Hall is moving on to a bigger and better project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former “TODAY” show co-host is in talks to host her own talk show. Hall is partnering with Weinstein Television to produce a daytime talk show. While the project is unnamed at this point, it is said to be “a mix of current events, human-interest stories and in-depth celebrity and newsmaker interviews.” Hall will also executive produce and co-create the series, which will be filmed daily before a live studio audience.

“I’ve been working toward developing a talk show for a long time but needed to make sure I did it the right way and with the right person to take the lead. Tamron is far and away that person,” Harvey Weinstein, co-chairman of The Weinstein Company, said in a statement. “She’s an exceptionally talented journalist whose interviews masterfully walk the line between entertainment and hard-hitting. We couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with her.”

Hall left “TODAY” after hosting for three years and also left behind her MSNBC series, “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall.” It is still unclear which network will pick up her series or when it will air.