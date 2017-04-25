Tarek and Christina El Moussa have made a big announcement about the future of “Flip or Flop” amid their public divorce

“Flip or Flop” is coming back!

According to Page Six, the hit home improvement reality series has signed on for another season amid the very public divorce between Christina and Tarek El Moussa.

The future of the HGTV series was in jeopardy after the former couple announced their split in December 2016. Reports at that time surfaced and claimed the seventh season would be cut short. HGTV has now reportedly ordered 20 episodes for the seventh season. It is set to premiere in December 2017.

The HGTV website states that season 7 will focus on “the ups and downs of Tarek and Christina’s house flipping business as well as their family life. While the couple has separated, each one has turned the page to a new life that includes a continued commitment to running their house flipping business together and delivering fresh episodes of ‘Flip or Flop.’”

Christina El Moussa also released a statement about the upcoming season.

“Tarek and I have been working together for a long time and we look forward to continuing to work together on ‘Flip or Flop,’” she said.