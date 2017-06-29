Tarek El Moussa gave fans a sneak peek into his bachelor pad and shared an update on how things are going with Christina

Tarek El Moussa has one sick bachelor pad!

The reality star gave fans a glimpse at his new digs in an interview with E! News and spilled secrets about how things are going with his ex, Christina.

During the tour, El Moussa showed off some of his favorite rooms in the house and revealed how he gets himself out of bed every morning.

“Believe it or not, I have a really hard problem waking up in the morning,” he said, showing off his intense alarm clock. “It scares the living crap out of me!”





While on the deck, El Moussa shared an update on his boat, which he recently renamed “Bad Decisions” from the former “Flip or Flop.”

“Apparently I’ve made a couple,” he laughed. “Christina laughed about it.”

As for how things are going between the former couple, El Moussa shared only one update.

“She’ll call me,” he said. “You know, we still, deep down, we care about each other.”