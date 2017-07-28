Tarek El Moussa pens an emotional message about how he worked to achieve his “number one goal in life”

Tarek El Moussa is reflecting on being a father.

This week, the “Flip or Flop” star opened up to fans about what he believes his greatest achievement has been: fatherhood.

“Well…my kids go home today and I’m sitting in my car on set as I write this,” he wrote alongside an image of the dictionary definition of the word “Dad.” “Being a dad is not easy…it takes love, hard work, patience and the understanding that everything you do today around your children will affect them for the rest of their lives.”





El Moussa continued, “My number one goal in life that I WILL accomplish is being the best dad, friend and mentor to my children. I just love them so much and I want them to live the best life ever! I ❤️❤️❤️ you Tay and Bray!!”

Earlier this month, El Moussa gushed about his sweet kids in a cute photo from a day on the boat.

“Being a father to these two amazing kids is the best feeling in the world!! We are so lucky to be able to take photos and track our lives and capture amazing photos like this one! Their smiles says it all!! Just love love love these two❤️❤️❤️❤️!!”

El Moussa and his wife, Christina, split in May 2016 after an intense argument led Christina to call the police after El Moussa fled their home with a gun. It was previously speculated that El Moussa intended to harm himself, but he maintains that he brought the gun along for protection against wildlife. The couple was officially divorced in January.

Since the split, El Moussa has been focused on sharing his children with their mother. The former couple has agreed on 50/50 custody.