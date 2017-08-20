Tarek El Moussa throws a massive party for son Brayden as he celebrates his second birthday

Brayden El Moussa is 2 years old!

His “Flip or Flop” star dad Tarek El Moussa helped him celebrate the occasion by throwing him a massive birthday bash, marking the first solo birthday party he’s thrown for his kids since he and estranged wife Christina filed for divorce.

El Moussa hired a party planning company to help him kick of his little one’s festivities. Together, they created the perfect monster truck-themed party, and Brayden loved it!

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa opens up about producing a new HGTV show with estranged wife Christina





“Happy Birthday to my BIG BOY!!!!” El Moussa captioned an adorable video of Brayden being presented with his cake while his friends and family sing “Happy Birthday” to him. “I can’t believe my little homie is 2 years old!!! LOL he attacked the cake!!”

Happy Birthday to my BIG BOY!!!! I can't believe my little homie is 2 years old!!! LOL he attacked the cake!! A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Tarek and Christina separated in December of last year, with Tarek filing for divorce in January. Despite their parting ways, the former couple is still working together on their hit HGTV show “Flip or Flop” and on co-parenting their two children, Brayden and daughter Taylor.

RELATED: Tarek El Moussa pens an emotional message about how he worked to achieve his “number one goal in life”