Taylor Swift joins the growing list of celebrities donating to Hurricane Harvey relief

Taylor Swift has joined several of her fellow celebrities in making a big donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“Taylor Swift has generously made a very sizable donation to Houston Food Bank in honor of her mother who graduated from the University of Houston,” the group wrote in a message posted to Facebook on Friday. “We thank you, Taylor, and we thank everyone for donating to help rebuild our community. #houstonstrong.”

Other celebrities who have donated include Sandra Bullock with a $1 million contribution, Leonardo DiCaprio with a $1 million contribution, Miley Cyrus with a $500,000 contribution, Kim Kardashian West and her family with a $500,000 contribution and many more. Additionally, Houston Texan J.J. Watt created a fundraising page with a new goal to raise $20 million and has so far raised $16 million after a $100,000 donation from Arnold Schwarzenegger.





Swift has remained largely out of the public eye in in past months, only recently making a comeback with her new hit single, “Look What You Made Me Do.” She has not yet personally addressed or announced her donation to the Foodbank of Houston.

“E! News” spotted Swift in Martha’s Vineyard, where one of her friends, Abigail Anderson, is getting married this weekend. She hid behind umbrellas as paparazzi swarmed her arrival to a pre-wedding dinner with her parents. Flanked by security guards, Swift made no comments.

