Taylor Swift lends a hand as a bridesmaid in her BFF’s wedding

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Singer Taylor Swift took time off from her musical schedule to serve as a bridesmaid for her childhood friend Saturday on Martha’s Vineyard. E! News reported.

Abigail Anderson was married at the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown, Mass., and the 10-time Grammy winner held the back of her friend’s elaborate Stella York wedding dress as the bride entered the church.

Wearing a burgundy-colored floor-length gown, Swift participated in the 4:30 p.m. ceremony, which took 20 minutes.





Anderson announced her engagement in June 2016 with an Instagram post of herself and fiancé Matt Lucier kissing while showing off her ring. The newly engaged couple then threw an engagement party, which Swift attended.

Swift will release her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” on Nov. 10. Her first single from the album is “Look What You Made Me Do.”