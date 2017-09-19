Taylor Swift might be headed back to court after songwriters claim she stole their lyrics

Taylor Swift could be headed back to court after two songwriters claimed they wrote similar songs to her hit “Shake It Off” 16 years ago.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler claimed in a new lawsuit that they wrote “Playas Gon’ Play” in 2001 for the girl group 3LW. The song hit number 81 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Some of the lyrics include: “Playas, they gonna play / and haters, they gonna hate,” according to TMZ.

Hall and Butler further claim that 20 percent of “Shake It Off” is from there song. Butler has worked with the Backstreet Boys, Aaron Carter and Victoria Beckham, while Hall has worked with Justin Bieber, Pink, Maroon 5 and Lionel Richie.

They are seek “a ton of money” in the lawsuit, according to the tabloid.

A rep for Swift said, “This is a ridiculous claim and nothing more than a money grab. The law is simple and clear. They do not have a case.”