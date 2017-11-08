Taylor Swift released the track list for her new album, and fans are finding clues

Taylor Swift just dropped the track list for her highly anticipated album, “reputation,” and people can’t handle it.

RELATED: This woman fancies cats and Taylor Swift, so she dressed her foster pets up like the star

According to the track list, there’s only one featured song on the album, but Swift is bringing in musical heavyweights, including Ed Sheeran and Future. Considering both are from wildly different genres — singer-songwriter and hip-hop, respectively — the song “End Game” will be an quite the experience.

One shook fan said, “We may not have world peace but this will suffice for now. #EndGame.”





I️ can’t believe @taylorswift13 got @edsheeran & @1future on the same song. We may not have world peace but this will suffice for now. #EndGame — ً (@infxst) November 8, 2017

I need to hear End Game. Taylor, Ed and Future on a song together sounds so lit and y'all know it's gonna be a bop I can't wait😭 — 🐍 (@Chris_suxx) November 8, 2017

Among the estatic fans, however, are a few haters who aren’t feeling the trio.

“Taylor Swift featuring Ed Sheeran and Future” is comfortably one of the top 10 worst sentences I have ever read,” tweeted one user.

"Taylor Swift featuring Ed Sheeran and Future" is comfortably one of the top 10 worst sentences I have ever read. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) November 8, 2017

Swift officially released the 15 song track list after photos of both were leaked on the internet. Swift has been promoting her new in major ways: secret listening sessions at her house, the album plastered on UPS trucks and racecars, and a 72-page magazine.

RELATED: Taylor Swift might be headed back to court after songwriters claim she stole their lyrics

“reputation” is Swift’s sixth studio album and it’s set to drop on Nov. 10 amid much speculation about who the songs are about. The lead single “Look What You Made Me Do” is supposedly a clap back at the media and public after a drama-filled few years, and as the lyrics in the song say, the old Taylor is “dead,” — and she’s looking to rise again with a new style, sound and relationship. If her latest release is anything like her past music, it’ll be a race solve the mystery of who and what she’s singing about.