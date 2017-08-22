Taylor Swift totally eclipsed the eclipse with a cryptic return to social media

Swifties — Swift’s fan base — speculated about the change. Three years ago on Aug. 18, she released her single “Shake It Off,” leading some to think it was tied to the anniversary of the release.

Others thought she was teasing a new music project fans are calling TS6, after what will be her sixth studio album.

All fans got a hint Monday when clips of the tail of what looks like a snake or some other reptile appeared on her social media pages, according to CNN.

The snake imagery could be Swift taking a jab at the snake label she has been given in recent years, notably by Kim Kardashian. In 2016, Kardashian ‘exposed’ Swift for her story about not giving Kanye West approval to reference her in a song. Kardashian posted a series of Snapchat videos showing West speaking to Swift over the phone and getting her permission to reference their feud in his song “Famous.”

"I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / I made that [expletive] famous," West says in the song.

“I mean, what’s dope about the line is it’s very tongue-and-cheek either way,” Swift was heard telling West over the phone. “And I really appreciate you telling me about it, that’s really nice.”

Joseph Kahn, who directed Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video and others in 2015, linked to the singer’s tweet with the reptilian video and only commented with a smiley face.