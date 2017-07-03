“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus has welcomed her second daughter, and her name couldn’t be cuter
Instagram/Briana DeJesus
Rare People

“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus has welcomed her second daughter, and her name couldn’t be cuter

Article will continue after advertisement

Welcome to the world, Stella Star!

According to MTV News, “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus welcomed her second daughter on July 2. The new baby joins the family alongside DeJesus’ eldest daughter, half-sister Nova.

Nova was all smiles in the photo DeJesus shared after welcoming Stella.

Big Sister Nova

A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on

RELATED: Tori Roloff shared a beautiful tribute to sister-in-law Audrey Roloff as they celebrated another baby shower

Shortly after the birth, DeJesus shared the news with fans with a post featuring Stella’s tiny footprints.


“What a blessing,” the proud mama wrote.

What a blessing

A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on

DeJesus was first introduced to fans of the “16 and Pregnant” franchise, on which she welcomed daughter Nova as a teen, and later appeared on the spin-off “Teen Mom 3.” She joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2” in March.

Baby Stella was reportedly fathered by DeJesus’ relationship with a man named Luis. From the looks of recent teasers for “Teen Mom 2,” DeJesus is raising both of her daughters without much help from their fathers.

“Teen Mom 2” returns to MTV on July 18.

Module Voice Image
, Rare Staff | Posted on
Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement