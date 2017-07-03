“Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus has welcomed her second daughter, and her name couldn’t be cuter

Welcome to the world, Stella Star!

According to MTV News, “Teen Mom 2” star Briana DeJesus welcomed her second daughter on July 2. The new baby joins the family alongside DeJesus’ eldest daughter, half-sister Nova.

God, was today such a hectic day. I had about a million break downs but I'm glad I was able to spend my 23rd birthday celebrating my daughters baby shower and pulling this off! Thank you for everyone who came out of their way to make it special for me. I feel so huge and I am so uncomfortable in my skin but that only means that the time is coming! Stella, you will be loved and everybody can't wait to meet you! A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on May 21, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

Nova was all smiles in the photo DeJesus shared after welcoming Stella.

Big Sister Nova A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Jul 1, 2017 at 6:54pm PDT

Shortly after the birth, DeJesus shared the news with fans with a post featuring Stella’s tiny footprints.





“What a blessing,” the proud mama wrote.

What a blessing A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

DeJesus was first introduced to fans of the “16 and Pregnant” franchise, on which she welcomed daughter Nova as a teen, and later appeared on the spin-off “Teen Mom 3.” She joined the cast of “Teen Mom 2” in March.

Baby Stella was reportedly fathered by DeJesus’ relationship with a man named Luis. From the looks of recent teasers for “Teen Mom 2,” DeJesus is raising both of her daughters without much help from their fathers.

“Teen Mom 2” returns to MTV on July 18.