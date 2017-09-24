“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans says “I do” in a beautiful outdoor ceremony

“Teen Mom 2” star Jenelle Evans and her partner David Eason tied the knot in an outdoor wedding ceremony in Riegelwood, N.C., on Saturday, MTV News reports.

In these Snapchat videos shared by guests, Evans can be seen walking down the aisle in a white dress with a long veil. Eason is wearing a white jacket. The pair exchanged nuptials under a flower canopy.

Their wedding cake was made by One Belle Bakery. “It was a perfect day for an outdoor fall wedding! Congrats to Jenelle and David who tied the knot in a sweet backyard ceremony this afternoon ❤️ #EvansToEason,” the bakery captioned the Instagram pic.





The couple got engaged in February, shortly after the MTV reality star gave birth to their first child together, daughter Ensley. Evans is also mother to two kids from two previous relationships — 8-year-old Jace and 3-year-old Kaiser. Eason also has two children from a previous relationship.