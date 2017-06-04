“Teen Mom” fans were stunned to hear that one star unexpectedly checked into rehab following drug abuse allegations

“Teen Mom: OG” star Ryan Edwards has checked himself into rehab.

Edwards’ ex, Maci Bookout, opened up on the hit MTV show about his alleged drug addiction on this week’s episode. Bookout told fellow stars Catelynn Lowell and Amber Portwood that she sometimes fears for Edwards’ life.

“Ryan’s fucked up. I watch it, I see it, I know it. Where he’s at right now, when I see him, I know where he’s at, and I’m like, ‘Wow, he needs some guidance,'” Portwood, a recovering addict said after Bookout gave her an update about Edwards.





Bookout added that she “talked to [Edwards] about going to a treatment center” and that her ex “would do it.”

E! News confirmed that Edwards checked into a rehab facility two weeks ago and sources say he is “doing well.”

Edwards and Bookout share one child together, Bentley, 8, and much of their tumultuous relationship has been documented on the MTV series. Both parties have moved on since splitting up after their son was born. Edwards asked Mackenzie Standife to marry him in 2016 and Bookout is married to Taylor McKinney.