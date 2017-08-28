“Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham detailed her vaginal rejuvenation on Instagram

Just when you thought you’d seen all of “Teen Mom” Farrah Abraham, she took things one step further. This week, the reality TV star opened up about having a non-invasive procedure that is designed to refresh her “lady parts” in a video on Instagram.

“Loving my lady parts,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself smiling with a specialist from Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center.

Abraham was also featured in a video with specialist Sara Fowler, who explained the procedure and how it makes everything “tighter.”

“Like you’re 16 again!” Abraham joked.





Curious about how Vaginal Rejuvenation works?!… A post shared by Sara Fowler, RN (@la_laser_lady) on Aug 26, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

In true Abraham fashion, she shared an actual photo of herself having the procedure done while wearing a sparkly silver top and a sheet to keep everything out of the camera’s eye.

(H/T PEOPLE)