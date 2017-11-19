Menu
Earle Hyman, the actor best known for playing Bill Cosby's father on "The Cosby Show," has died
Tyler Baltierra, the husband of “Teen Mom OG” star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra — who recently decided to get help after tweeting that she had  “thought of every way to kill [herself]” — has shared some touching words of encouragement for his wife as she undergoes treatment for suicidal thoughts.


“Incredibly proud of my wife…when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today! My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH,” he tweeted.

But that wasn’t all. Tyler also dedicated a heartfelt Instagram post to his wife.

“We just dropped her off,” he wrote as a caption the a selfie of the pair. “We haven’t held each other & just cried like that for a long time. Even after 12 years, I continue to be AMAZED by her strength, vulnerability, & courage to get help.”

He added, “‘As long as I am alive, you will never be alone’ – It is my call to arms & I will fight this war with her right by her side, we will not surrender to this…I will go to battle EVERY TIME for her!”

RELATED: Everyone’s favorite Hollywood mom Kristen Bell dishes out some valuable parenting advice

Soon after announcing that she was seeking treatment, the 25-year-old reality TV mom posted a photo of an encouraging tattoo on her forearm that reads “My story isn’t over yet;” She later shared a photo of her daughter Nova’s favorite toy and mentioned that she would it would be accompanying her to treatment.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline immediately at 1-800-273-8255.

"Teen Mom" star Catelynn Lowell Baltierra's husband Tyler cheers her on as she seeks treatment for suicidal thoughts
