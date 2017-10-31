Teresa Giudice calls out A-list star for being a “b****” during a recent photo op

Teresa Giudice has a bone to pick with Sofia Vergara after an alleged not-so-friendly encounter recently.

At a “Getting Real with the Housewives” event, Giudice revealed she had her worst celebrity experience when she met Vergara.

Giudice said that her publicist from Bravo asked her to take the photo with Vergara, maintaining that she “never asks for a photo,” but she was going to do it anyway.

“Sofia Vergara, ugh. I can’t stand her,” Giudice said in a video obtained by TMZ. “I hate to say that. I’m Italian. She’s Colombian. She has an accent, she has more of an accent than me, but you would think that she would be nice. You know, she’s an immigrant.”





RELATED: Things are still going bad for Megyn Kelly and one “TODAY” anchor isn’t defending her

Giudice stood and invited fellow co-star Danielle Staub up so she could demonstrate that Vergara stepped in front of her for the photo.

“I didn’t even do anything,” Giudice said. “I was so mad at myself because I wanted to say, ‘bitch, I didn’t want to take a picture with you!'”

She later alleged that Vergara was overheard asking her publicist why she had to “take a picture with that woman.”

The good news is Giudice does like one big name in Hollywood. She said her favorite celebrity is none other than Jennifer Lopez, who didn’t appear to try to steal the spotlight when they posed for this photo together.