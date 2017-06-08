Terri Irwin’s tribute to what would have been her 25th wedding anniversary with Steve will break your heart

Terri Irwin will never forget the great love she shared with husband Steve Irwin.

Earlier this week, Irwin took to Twitter to celebrate that love with a sweet post in honor of what would have been her 25th wedding anniversary.

“Today would have been our 25th wedding anniversary. I miss you so very much, and I am grateful every day for the time we had together,” she shared alongside a photo of the couple kissing with an iguana on their heads.

The couple met in 1991 and married six months later. Two children followed, Bindi, 18, and Robert, 13, and the two shared a happy life educating viewers about wildlife on “The Crocodile Hunter” and entertaining guests at their home in the Australia Zoo.

In 2006, Steve Irwin was tragically killed when he was stung by a stingray while filming a wildlife documentary. He was 44 years old.

Terri Irwin continued Steve’s legacy by working in the Zoo and instilled the same love of wildlife and conservation in their two children.

Bindi Irwin recently talked about the love between her parents in an interview last month.

“My dad is still very much my mum’s soulmate. And I think that no matter what, Mum always says that they’ll always be married,” Bindi said. “And to her, Mom and Dad, they’re always going to be together. So in this life and the next, they’re a couple and a team. So I think that’s really important.”

