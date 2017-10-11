Terry Crews comes forward with shocking sexual assault allegations about a Hollywood exec

In the wake of horrifying sexual assault and harassment accusations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein from at least 20 women, actor Terry Crews is recounting a time when a “high level” Hollywood producer groped him.

“This whole thing with Harvey Weinstein is giving me PTSD. Why? Because this kind of thing happened to ME,” the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star began a series of tweets. “My wife n I were at a Hollywood function last year n a high level Hollywood executive came over 2 me and groped my privates. Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk.”





RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford opened up about her own encounter with an abusive TV producer

Crews went on to say he wanted to “kick his ass” right then and there, but decided not to in fear of how the media would present the story and the possibility of going to jail. He later received an apology from the executive, but never found out “why he did what he did.” He then went on to sympathize with the many women who have had similar experiences and were afraid to speak out about them.

“I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go,” he wrote before continuing, “Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No).”

Big-name actresses Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow joined the growing list of Weinstein accusers on Tuesday, encouraging more victims of sexual harassment and assault to speak about their experiences. Crews said he did so because “hopefully, me coming forward with my story will deter a predator and encourage someone who feels hopeless.”

RELATED: Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow add to bombshell sexual harassment claims against Hollywood producer