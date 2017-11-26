Before his tragic passing at age 89, Rance Howard made appearances alongside his son Ron Howard in his iconic show “The Andy Griffith Show.”





In one memorable scene, a young Ron Howard, starring as Opie Taylor, walked into the Mayberry sheriff’s office to find his real life dad sitting across from him. In a blooper from the familiar scene from “A Black Day for Mayberry,” Opie enters the office and asks Barney about Paul, who Barney says “stepped out.” But off to the sideline sit the “T” Men, one of whom is played by Howard’s father Rance.

In another scene from episode “Barney and the Governor,” Rance Howard makes another appearance on his son’s show as a chauffeur, who parks the governor’s car near a “No Parking” sign. Barney is eventually goaded into writing the governor a parking ticket. He hands over the ticket to Howard, who smiles, gets back into the car and drives away.

Howard sadly passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. His son Ron announced the tragic news via a statement on Twitter, writing, “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89. He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.”

In addition to his two sons, Howard, whose wife Judy passed away in January, is survived by granddaughters Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

