The 911 call for the accident involving former “Bachelor” Chris Soules paints a different picture of the night’s events

Chris Soules is the one who made the call after the deadly accident earlier this week.

TMZ obtained the 911 call from the accident and Soules can be heard telling the dispatcher where to send the ambulance. He described the accident and though he sounded winded, he seemed coherent during the call.

Soules can be heard checking the victim’s pulse, telling the dispatcher that he felt it. He said the victim “doesn’t appear to be breathing” and said the victim was thrown from the tractor as a result of the incident.





RELATED: Erin Moran’s brother calls out Scott Baio’s tiny “man region” in an anger fueled rant on Facebook

“Does anybody know how to do CPR?” he asked while on the phone. The dispatcher offered to walk Soules through it and someone begins administering CPR. It is unclear if it is Soules. He then said that there was blood coming out of the victim’s mouth.

Soules was booked and charged with fleeing the scene of a death on Tuesday. An alcohol container was reportedly found in his pickup truck by investigators.