The “AGT” judges made this tiny kidney transplant survivor’s dreams come true after hearing her incredible voice

Grab the tissues!

On Tuesday night, 9-year-old Angelica Hale from Atalanta, Ga., blew the judges away with her rendition of Alicia Keys’ 2012 hit “Girl on Fire.”

Hale admitted that she was a little nervous as she competed for the Live Rounds, but by the sound of this performance, she had nothing to worry about. After she hit the last powerful note, guest judge Chris Hardwick was completely stunned as the audience chanted for him to give her the Golden Buzzer.

“I mean, I’m so blown away and you have these sneakers on. You look like this adorable little child, and then you open your mouth, and I’m like, ‘How do you those pipes fit in that tiny body?’” he said, stunned.

“You are unbelievable. I just feel like, Angelica, you are the chosen one!” he added before hitting the Golden Buzzer and sending her right to the Live Rounds. Hardwick then made his way to the stage to celebrate with the tiny singer.

OMG I am still in shock!! So happy, love you all so much!! @AGT #agt https://t.co/vBZw1ei7HG — Angelica Hale (@angelicahale) July 19, 2017

In 2012, Hale became ill after a contracting a bacterial infection in her lungs, which developed into double pneumonia and sepsis. She needed a kidney transplant, and in 2013, she underwent the life-saving procedure after it was discovered that her mother was a match.

Hale is the sixth contestant from “America’s Got Talent” to earn the Golden Buzzer.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.