The amazing tribute to Tom Petty by thousands in his Florida hometown gave us goosebumps

Tom Petty may be gone, but he is not forgotten, and his legacy will carry on in song.

Cody Worsham, editor of LSU’s Tiger Rag, had his camera rolling when a packed house in Gainesville, Florida, turned thousands of voices into one, singing, “I Won’t Back Down.”

Tom Petty, as you may know, was born in Gainesville in 1950. What you may not know is that he worked as a groundskeeper at the University of Florida before becoming a megastar.





The Florida Gators shared a video of their own on Twitter.

It’s safe to say that Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was rocking in more ways than one. The crowd broke into song in between the third and fourth quarters of the game between the LSU Tigers and the home team Florida Gators.

Tom Petty was 66.