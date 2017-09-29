The “American Idol” judges are reportedly on board and should make for an amazing season

When “American Idol,” returns to TV screens later this year, they will have three popular musicians sitting at the judges’ table, this according to TMZ.

The gossip site claims that pop singer Lionel Ritchie and country star Luke Bryan have signed on to join Katy Perry as the arbiters of success for the popular singing competition. If TMZ’s report is to be believed, shooting for the comeback season of “American Idol” could start as soon as Tuesday.

Despite the buzz behind the show’s return, TMZ reports that it’s going to be tough to turn a profit. Perry, Ritchie, Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest are rumored to be earning nearly $60 million combined for their appearances on the show.





While fans of “Idol” should be overjoyed at their show’s return, other fans of ABC programming may not be so happy.

Ad Week reported Friday that new seasons of “Once Upon a Time,” “Shark Tank,” and other ABC programs would be moved around the schedule in order to accommodate the program.

