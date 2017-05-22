The arrangements for the private funeral of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell have finally been revealed

Chris Cornell will be laid to rest later this week.

Last Thursday, the Audioslave and Soundgarden frontman was found dead in his hotel room following a Detroit performance. It was later determined that his official cause of death was suicide and the results of a full autopsy with toxicology tests are pending.

“A private service will be Friday, May 26, at Hollywood Forever. Family has not yet decided on anything else,” attorney Kirk Pasich told E! News. “They will be thinking about public memorials, but no decision has yet been made.”





Cornell’s widow reportedly believes he may have taken more of an anti-anxiety drug he was prescribed in the hours leading up to his death.

“The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing,” Pasich added.

On Sunday, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds took a moment of silence for Cornell during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler also honored the late singer with a moment of silence ahead of his concert in Batumi, GA. Tyler later played a rendition of “Dream On” in Cornell’s honor.

Bono dedicated a performance of “Running to Stand Still” to Cornell over the weekend at U2’s concert in Los Angeles.