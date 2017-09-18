The autopsy for Rosie O’Donnell’s ex Michelle Rounds is now complete

The official autopsy for Michelle Rounds, the ex-wife of Rosie O’Donnell, has been completed at the Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida.

“At this point, the doctor has pended the case,” a spokesperson told Entertainment Tonight. “There was no trauma to the body, but the doctor wanted to do further laboratory tests before she made a decision.”

“Talking about any case, we do toxicology testing on almost every decedent that comes through our office,” the spokesperson continued. “It’s one of those things that when the doctor pends it usually means they are looking at, was it natural causes, or was it an accidental death or a suicide depending on the results of the testing.”





Rounds unexpectedly died last week in her home. She was 46.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell said in a statement following the news. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife Krista, and their child.”

The former couple broke up in 2014 and shared a 4-year-old daughter, Dakota, together.